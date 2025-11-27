Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.29.

AIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Price Performance

TSE:AIF opened at C$54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.24. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$43.84 and a 1 year high of C$63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan bought 12,207 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.95 per share, with a total value of C$609,739.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,051,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,455,042.40. This represents a 0.60% increase in their position. Also, Director Michael Gordon purchased 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.15 per share, with a total value of C$516,043.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,943.50. The trade was a 171.50% increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,819 shares of company stock worth $1,784,067. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.