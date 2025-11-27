Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $35,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

