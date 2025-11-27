Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AA. UBS Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa Stock Up 6.3%

AA stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,082,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,312,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,458,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,871,000 after acquiring an additional 721,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,118,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,540 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 22.3% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,887,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,898,000 after purchasing an additional 211,141 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.