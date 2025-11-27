Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,685,535.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 940,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,157,653.55. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock worth $204,832,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $116.74 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

