Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stock Position Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.14 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.55 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

