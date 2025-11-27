Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Downgraded by Natl Bk Canada to Hold

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.93.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.39. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$12.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.