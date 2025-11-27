Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $29,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 326,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 388,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 182,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.3%

WMS opened at $153.78 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,500. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,867 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,039.65. This represents a 65.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,203 shares of company stock worth $12,990,384 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

