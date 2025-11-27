Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

