9,849 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMP Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMP. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMP stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

