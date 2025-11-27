909 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4%

ITW opened at $249.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

