8,900 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Acquired by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4%

KRE opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $69.14.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

