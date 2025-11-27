76,849 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 51.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $432,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.