7,253 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $123,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $211,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of MBUU opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.09 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

