5,369 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,406 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $47,789,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,669,000 after buying an additional 724,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

