5,000 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 1,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.26 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $42,329.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,071.28. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total transaction of $47,230.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,230.98. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,319. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

