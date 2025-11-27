3,700 Shares in The Clorox Company $CLX Acquired by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8%

Clorox stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.67. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.