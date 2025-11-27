22,235 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 751,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,943,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

