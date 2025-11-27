200,000 Shares in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp $OYSEU Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OYSEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OYSEU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

We are a blank check company incorporated on October 9, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

