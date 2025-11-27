18,397 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,446 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,056,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,556,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 802,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.9%

PEB stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.