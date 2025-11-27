17,854 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $88,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,936.62. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $25,004.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,926.43. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,853 shares of company stock valued at $112,101. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $717.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

