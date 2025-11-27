12,957 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $863.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

