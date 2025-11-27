119,383 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 119,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,937.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $105.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.06.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

