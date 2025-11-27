11,621 Shares in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 234.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Haleon by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.