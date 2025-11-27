11,037 Shares in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 69.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP David W. Garner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,612.70. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 8,603 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,090.88. The trade was a 8.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently -29.01%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

