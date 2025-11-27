10,635 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3,326.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6,550.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 127.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 120,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of -1.63. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Structure Therapeutics

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.