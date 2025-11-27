10,040 Shares in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $62.53 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

