Zoom Communications’ (ZM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. Zoom Communications has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $91.04.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 33.17%.Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $6,065,104.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,198. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 49.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

