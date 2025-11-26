Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.8333.

ZBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

In other Zenas BioPharma news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 263,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 321,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,677. The trade was a 447.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $769,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 36,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,948.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have purchased a total of 923,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,163 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBIO. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $39.86 on Friday. Zenas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -1.51.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

