Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.8333.
ZBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBIO. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.
Zenas BioPharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $39.86 on Friday. Zenas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -1.51.
Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35).
About Zenas BioPharma
Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zenas BioPharma
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.