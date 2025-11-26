Zacks Research Upgrades Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Hold

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

