Zacks Research Upgrades Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) to “Hold”

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Maplight Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of MPLT stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Maplight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

