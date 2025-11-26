Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for SPG Q1 Earnings

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a report issued on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.