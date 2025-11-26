XTX Topco Ltd Invests $3.27 Million in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE NSC opened at $289.28 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900.80. This trade represents a 38.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

