XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.05 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,651 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

