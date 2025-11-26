XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 8,871 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,103.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.1% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
SHW stock opened at $342.54 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
