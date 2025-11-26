Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Issues Earnings Results

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
Shares of LON WSBN opened at GBX 0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.30. Wishbone Gold has a one year low of GBX 0.09 and a one year high of GBX 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.75.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
