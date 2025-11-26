What is US Capital Advisors’ Estimate for EPD Q4 Earnings?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

