Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,048 Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.