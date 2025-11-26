Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $36,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $161.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,053,560 shares of company stock worth $618,173,018. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

