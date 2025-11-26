Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 26.2%

BBCA stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

