Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

