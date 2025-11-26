Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Dan Paterson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 434,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,180. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $32,132.26.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dan Paterson sold 390 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $3,896.10.

Verastem Stock Performance

VSTM stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 531,873 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. B. Riley raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

