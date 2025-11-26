Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veralto has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

