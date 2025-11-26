Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $332.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.76 and a 200-day moving average of $314.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

