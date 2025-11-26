VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD Stock Holdings Lowered by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

