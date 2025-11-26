Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.49 and traded as high as GBX 199. Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 199, with a volume of 21,922 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIP. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income from GBX 200 to GBX 199 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Indexed Property Income Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of £81.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 22.47.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value and Indexed Property Income had a net margin of 73.71% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.