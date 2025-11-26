Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.40. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UEC. Zacks Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

