Unum Group $UNM Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

