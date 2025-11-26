United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Stock Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,570,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

United Community Banks Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE UCB opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.85 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $50,000.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,081.98. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

