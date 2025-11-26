Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 45.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $34,013,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.67.

Insider Transactions at Ubiquiti

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,973.44. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $570.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $803.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.79.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.