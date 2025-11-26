Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 6.1%

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $156,774.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,544,217.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $32,689.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,863.52. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 122,865 shares of company stock worth $3,879,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.